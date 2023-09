Shufrych, who was taken into custody, will be dismissed from post of head of committee on freedom of speech th

The Verkhovna Rada will dismiss MP Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Well, they say this week the Verkhovna Rada will vacate the position of the Chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, which is currently held by Nestor Shufrych," the MP wrote.

MPs from the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Herashchenko and Oleksii Honcharenko, also claim the relevant dismissal in their Telegram channels.

The Committee on Freedom of Speech was established on August 29, 2019 in the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation.

Shufrych headed the committee on September 2, 2019.

Zhelezniak added that the dismissal of Shufrych could be a method of liquidation of the committee itself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv took MP Nestor Shufrych into custody on suspicion of treason.

To clarify, during the search of the home of MP Nestor Shufrych, various military uniforms and medals of a veteran of the Armed Forces of the russian federation were found. Also, during the search of Shufrych, the SSU officers found a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained Member of Parliament Nestor Shufrych.

Shufrych is involved in the case of the russian espionage network created by Volodymyr Sivkovych, an employee of the FSB of the russian federation and former MP.