Defense Intelligence tells when to expect new russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The aggressor country, russia, may start new attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities as early as the end of September or the beginning of October.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi.

According to Skibitskyi, this year, russian forces may use more Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones along with missiles to confuse Ukrainian air defense systems.

Skibitskyi said that new attacks by russians on power plants and other facilities of the country's energy infrastructure could begin as early as the end of this month.

The publication notes that Ukraine managed to eliminate most of the damage received last winter.

Also, new anti-aircraft systems, including Gepard anti-aircraft systems, have appeared in the arsenal of the Ukrainian military.

The publication writes with reference to the unnamed Ukrainian military that one Gepard installation was able to destroy five Shahed drones within a month of its arrival in Ukraine, which is a 100% success rate.

As a reminder, as a result of russia's autumn and winter attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, Ukraine's energy system lost approximately 6 GW of installed capacity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, the general director of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids, Vitalii Shaida, said that the energy system is ready for new russian attacks.

In July, Germany handed over six Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, and recently, the country sent the first batch of ammunition for them, made on a new production line.