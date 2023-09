Zelenskyy on preparing the power system for winter: there is still work to be done

On Wednesday, September 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed the preparation of the Ukrainian power system for winter. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Staff. Preparation of the power system for winter. A comprehensive plan for the protection of critical infrastructure facilities against everything that a terrorist country can invent. Reports by Prime Minister Shmyhal, Vice Prime Minister Kubrakov, the entire energy sector, State Special Communications, General Staff and regional military administrations. There is still work to be done," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that all participants in the process received specific tasks with specific deadlines. He emphasized that special attention will be paid to this topic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late August, Zelenskyy, speaking about the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting, said that, in addition to the situation at the front, they were talking about preparing for winter and developing a program to transition to promising types of aircraft.

In August, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 350 million from the reserve fund of the state budget to provide financial support to energy companies by compensating interest on loans for the restoration, repair or replacement of energy infrastructure facilities that were damaged as a result of the war.