White House gets closer to allowing supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal

The leadership of the United States of America is moving closer to approving the provision of ballistic missiles MGM-140 ATACMS to Ukraine. The corresponding decision can be made by the end of autumn.

The Wall Street Journal reports this with reference to the representative of the American administration.

The source said that now U.S. President Joe Biden has not yet decided to transfer ATACMS missiles.

At the same time, Biden administration officials are considering the issue of providing missiles this fall in order to strengthen the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The publication writes that earlier the U.S. Department of Defense strongly opposed the transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine. The Pentagon's leadership argued this with a small supply of these missiles in service with the American army itself.

Therefore, the Biden administration wants to transfer a limited number of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. It is not specified, what can be an approximate number of missiles.

Recently, Western media have repeatedly reported that the leadership is considering the provision of ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine.

Kyiv has been asking the United States for these missiles for a long time, because they are able to hit targets at a distance of 500 kilometers.

To launch them, multiple launch rocket systems M142 HIMARS are needed, a small number of which have been in service with the Armed Forces since the summer of 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the American television channel ABC News announced that the U.S. leadership allegedly plans to include ATACMS missiles in a new military assistance package to Ukraine.

Last Monday, September 11, the U.S. Department of State announced the continuation of discussions on the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

And on September 12, the U.S. Department of Defense did not confirm, but also did not deny information that Ukraine could receive ATACMS.