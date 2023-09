Pentagon neither confirms nor denies media reports on supply of ATACMS to Ukraine

The spokesperson for the Pentagon/United States Air Force Brigadier General Patrick S. Ryder, commenting on media reports about the possible approval by US President Joe Biden's administration of the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, said that he could not yet officially provide new data on this issue.

He said this at a briefing, Korespondent reports.

Ryder neither confirmed nor denied similar statements of some Western journalists.

According to him, from the point of view of the Pentagon, they "have nothing new to announce."

"We will continue to maintain close contact with Ukraine and our allies and partners regarding their security needs. So, when and if something new comes up, we will, of course, do it," Ryder said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 9, the American TV channel ABC News reported with reference to its own sources that the USA may include ATACMS missiles in a new military aid package.

The interlocutors of the channel said that the administration of the US President is considering the possibility of transferring ATACMS missiles.

At the same time, they added that plans to provide these missiles may change before the official announcement of new aid.

On September 4, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the plans for the transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine "are on the table" of the German leadership.

He admitted that such a decision will be made in Berlin as soon as the USA announces the provision of ATACMS missiles.

As earlier reported, the Presidential Office explained why Ukraine needs ATACMS and TAURUS missiles.