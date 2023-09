US may include ATACMS missiles in the next package of military aid to Ukraine - media

The United States is likely to include ATACMS long-range missiles in the future package of military aid to Ukraine. This is reported by the portal of the American broadcaster ABC News with reference to its own sources.

The publication notes that the administration of US President Joe Biden is likely to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles to help it fight against russian invasion.

One of the officials noted that ATACMS is "approaching" (to Ukraine - ed.). However, the official added that plans to provide military aid could change before an official announcement.

Another official said a decision to provide the missiles was "on the table" and ATACMS would likely be included in a future security assistance package. He added that the final decision has not yet been made. According to him, months may pass before Ukraine receives missiles.