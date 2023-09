The defense forces of Ukraine attacked the patrol ships of the aggressor state of russia in the Black Sea, and inflicted some damage. The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported this on its Telegram channel on Thursday, September 14.

In the morning of September 14, 2023, the Defense Forces struck two patrol ships of the project 22160 the Vasily Bykov type of the russian occupation fleet in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. There is some damage, it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday morning, September 14, residents of Yevpatoria, Zaozerne and Uiutne (Crimea) reported explosions.

On September 13, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on the morning of September 13, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked by missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

As a result of a drone attack in Crimea, a russian large landing ship and a submarine were damaged.