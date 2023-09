Ukraine expects European Commission to cancel all restrictions on Ukrainian grain export on September 15 - Ku

Ukraine expects that the European Commission will cancel all restrictions on the export of Ukrainian grain on September 15. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine expects that the European Commission will keep its word and tomorrow will lift all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports. No form of extension of restrictions is acceptable as it would undermine the principles of the Single Market, the Association Agreement and the credibility of EU commitments," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the blocking by European countries of the export of Ukrainian grain by land after September 15 is unacceptable.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in the event of Poland blocking the export of Ukrainian grain, Ukraine will appeal to the arbitration of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for compensation of losses for violation of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that regardless of Brussels' decision on Ukrainian agriculture products import, Poland will not allow itself to be "flooded with Ukrainian grain."

Bulgaria lifted the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain after September 15.

On May 2, the European Commission banned imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5.

In June, the European Union decided to gradually reduce precautions for the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until September 15.