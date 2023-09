In the event of Poland blocking the export of Ukrainian grain, Ukraine will appeal to the arbitration of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for compensation of losses for violation of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We had no intention of harming Polish farmers. We appreciate the support from the Polish people and Polish families! But in case of violation of trade law in the interests of pre-election political populism, Ukraine will be forced to appeal to the WTO arbitration for compensation for damages for violation of GATT norms," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine, despite russia's war and blocking of Ukrainian ports, adheres to its obligations both under the Association Agreement with the European Union and under WTO law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the blocking by European countries of the export of Ukrainian grain by land after September 15 is unacceptable.

On May 2, the European Commission banned imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5.

In June, the European Union decided to gradually reduce precautions for the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until September 15.