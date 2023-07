Blocking the export of Ukrainian grain overland by European countries after September 15 is unacceptable - Zel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that blocking the export of Ukrainian grain by land by European countries after September 15 is unacceptable. Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our position is clear: blocking land exports after September 15, when the relevant restrictions cease to apply, is unacceptable in any way. We are in contact with all interested parties to find a solution that will suit everyone," he said.

Zelenskyy announced that he held a meeting on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

"We believe in the agreement with the European Commission, but we are preparing for any development," the President noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland demands that the EU extend the grain ban.

In June, the European Union decided to gradually reduce precautionary measures on imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until September 15.

On May 2, the European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5.

On July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".