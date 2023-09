Russia will not be able to repair its landing ship and submarine hit in Sevastopol – Defense Intelligence

Russian occupiers will probably not be able to repair the submarine and ship that were damaged during the night strike on the bay of Sevastopol (occupied Crimea).

This follows from a statement by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, on the air of the national telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"These are significant damages. We can now say that, with a high probability, (the submarine and the ship) cannot be restored," Yusov said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the attack on Sevastopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used cruise missiles to destroy a submarine for the first time in history.

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the explosion occurred early in the morning on September 13. According to the occupiers, the Sevastopol Marine Plant was attacked with missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation did not specify which ships were damaged by the explosion.

On his Telegram channel, Razvozhayev reported that multiple explosions thundered in the area of the Southern Bay at around 3:20 a.m.

Later, he reported that he was on the territory of the Sevastopol Marine Plant, which, presumably, became the target of the missile attack.

As a result of the drone attack in Crimea, a large russian amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged.