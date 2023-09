Ukrainian troops continue to defeat the russian aggressors so that the strip from the left bank of the Dnieper is cleared for at least 10-15 kilometers. This was said by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

"We continue to defeat the enemy so that the strip from the left bank for at least 10-15 kilometers is completely cleared of them. This will make it possible to critically reduce the number of shelling on the right bank, it will be easier for the residents of the settlements along the coast," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the russians are trying to find any way to terrorize Ukrainians on the right bank of the Dnieper. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue counter-battery work.

"For the past day, we have four (destroyed - ed.) tanks of various modifications, different models in our summary. But we continue to destroy what the enemy brings. Also in our summary minus 23 occupiers, traditionally minus one more boat, three large-caliber guns and a rocket salvo fire system. That is, they are trying to find any way to terrorize the right bank," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 5, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation to eliminate the so-called head of customs of the "LPR" Yury Afanasyevsky in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

In July, the lieutenant general of the occupation army of the aggressor state of the russian federation, Oleg Tsokov, was liquidated in the area of temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Also in July, the Defenders of Ukraine liquidated russian colonel Yevgeny Vashunin, who commanded the Leningrad Regiment.