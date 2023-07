In the area of ​ ​ the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, Lieutenant General of the occupation army of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation Tsokov Oleg was liquidated. Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, July 11.

"It is reported that today in the area of ​ ​ Berdiansk, Russian Lieutenant General Tsokov Oleg Yuryevich was liquidated,” wrote Andriushchenko.

He noted that General Tsokov was already injured in September 2022, but he survived.

According to preliminary information, which still needs to be checked, Tsokov was hit at the Dune Hotel, located on the territory of the Priazovkurort, where the enemy's military leadership lived for a while and enemy air defense was installed. According to locals, there is nothing left of the hotel, and there are a lot of ambulances and heavy equipment on the spot, no one is allowed in.

