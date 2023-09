The words of russian dictator vladimir putin about the alleged more than 270,000 volunteers who signed contracts for the war against Ukraine are absolute lies. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told Channel 24 about this on Thursday, September 14.

Yusov noted that the losses of the russian occupiers have a negative effect on putin, who is simply fantasizing about the amount of "voluntary" replenishment.

"This is an absolute lie, there are no "volunteers" there, except for isolated cases. The first and last wave of "volunteers" was after the full-scale invasion and it ended quickly," the Defense Intelligence representative emphasized.

According to him, the number of russian volunteers can include guest workers who have just received russian passports, all kinds of debtors, as well as people who go to the invading army under the threat of imprisonment or fines, Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, on the morning of September 13, the Sevastopol Maritime Plant was attacked by missiles and naval drones, and two ships were damaged.

Also, on September 11, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced the return of control over the so-called "Boiko Rigs" - drilling gas and oil production platforms near the shores of Crimea in the Black Sea.

At the same time, russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 270,000 soldiers.