Ukraine has returned under control the so-called "Boiko Rigs" - oil and gas drilling platforms near the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea. This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Defense Intelligence notes that russia occupied them in 2015, and with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, used them for military purposes, in particular, as helipads and for the placement of radar stations.

"A unique operation to establish control over the Boiko Rigs was carried out by the units of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in particular, the Petro Hodovalets and Ukraina drilling platforms, as well as the Tavryda self-elevating drilling rig and the Syvash self-elevating drilling rig, were returned under control," the message reads.

The Defense Intelligence also reports that during the operation, the special forces managed to capture valuable trophies: a stock of helicopter ammunition of the UAM type (unguided aerial missiles), as well as the Neva radar, which can track the movement of ships in the Black Sea.

Intelligence notes that during one of the phases of this operation, a battle took place between Ukrainian special forces on boats and a russian Su-30 fighter, as a result of the battle, the russian aircraft was damaged and had to retreat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of September, the State Security Service reported that two russian helicopters and an aircraft failed to shoot down a Ukrainian drone during a long chase in the area of Cape Tarkhankut (occupied Crimea).