Ukraine used British cruise missiles Storm Shadow in a large-scale attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in the occupied Crimea, Sky News reports on Wednesday, September 13.

In the morning, the potentially largest blow in the entire full-scale war was struck at russian naval targets, the newspaper writes. Aggressor state russia said 10 cruise missiles were fired at the object, seven of which allegedly were shot down by air defense.

"A Russian submarine and warship were damaged in the pre-dawn barrage on the Sevastopol shipyard - potentially the largest strike against Russian naval targets of the war. A Ukrainian and a Western source said that British Storm Shadow cruise missiles were deployed,” the report said.

The UK handed over Storm Shadow missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the year. These missiles are capable of striking missiles from Ukrainian aircraft with a range of more than 241.35 km.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on the morning of September 13, missiles and naval drones attacked the Sevastopol Marine Plant, two ships were damaged.

As a result of a drone attack in Crimea, a russian large landing ship and a submarine were damaged.