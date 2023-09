The Committee on Economic Policy and Innovation of the Parliament of Bulgaria approved a draft decision that the country does not support the extension of the ban on the import of certain agricultural products from Ukraine after September 15, 2023.

European Pravda writes about this, Forbes Bulgaria reports.

Ten members of the committee voted "for" the draft decision, four were "against", two abstained. The final decision must be taken by the parliament at the plenary session.

The draft of Bulgaria's position on agricultural imports from Ukraine states that the country does not support the continuation after September 15 of the extraordinary measure to ban the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. The document instructs the Council of Ministers to take the necessary measures to express this position.

The project was submitted by members of PP-DB, GERB and DPS Kiril Petkov, Delyan Peevski, Atanas Atanasov, Hamid Hamid, Rumen Hristov and Alexander Ivanov. Farmers did not welcome it, saying they were shocked by the decision.

The head of the National Association of Grain Producers, Iliya Prodanov, said that the decision does not contain an analysis of the consequences that will arise from it, and the text "endangers Bulgarian producers."

According to Prodanov, such a decision threatens the agricultural industry in the country. He warned that the current tensions in the sector "will one day erupt on a huge scale" and said the association would protect the interests of producers "in every possible way".

It will be recalled that earlier Kuleba criticized the EU countries for their intention to extend the ban on Ukrainian grain.

Meanwhile, the Polish government does not want to open the border with Ukraine for the transportation of grain after September 15, unless the European Commission's moratorium on the import of Ukrainian grain is extended, and Shmyhal threatens that in the event that Poland blocks the export of Ukrainian grain, Ukraine will turn to WTO arbitration.

In July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that blocking the export of Ukrainian grain by land by European countries after September 15 is unacceptable.

On May 2, the European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5.

In June, the European Union decided to gradually reduce precautionary measures on imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until September 15.