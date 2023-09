As of September 13, the volume of gas from foreign traders who used the service of gas storage in Ukrainian underground gas storages (UGS) amounted to more than 1.8 billion cubic meters.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, this became possible, in particular, thanks to the certification of UGS according to European standards, which is an important step on the way to creating an energy hub in Ukraine.

"European underground gas storage facilities are about 94% full. That is why Ukrtransgaz gas storage capacities in UGS are becoming even more attractive for European traders. This is a good sign for us and for Europe, because together we are strengthening the continent's energy security," Halushchenko noted.

He noted that Ukraine has the largest gas storages in Europe - more than 30 billion cubic meters, of which about 15 billion cubic meters it can offer to European partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the end of August, 14 billion cubic meters of gas were pumped into UGS.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to create gas reserves in UGS of 14.7 billion cubic meters at the beginning of the autumn-winter season.