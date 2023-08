Gas is being pumped into Ukrainian gas storage facilities ahead of schedule, 14 billion cubic meters of gas have been pumped into underground gas storage facilities (UGS).

This is stated in the message of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"14 billion cubic meters of gas have already been accumulated in our UGSs as of now. Last year, this indicator was achieved only at the beginning of October. In general, we need to accumulate 14.7 billion cubic meters to pass the heating season," Oleksii Chernyshov, the head of Naftogaz group, said this in an interview with The Kyiv Independent.

According to him, during the summer of 2023, the Naftogaz group purchased up to 800 million cubic meters of gas from private Ukrainian producers.

"Ahead of the schedule was achieved, in particular, by developing its own production of natural gas. Currently, the Naftogaz group is demonstrating the highest drilling rates in the last 15 years. Only since January 2023 54 wells have been put into operation (among them new and overhauled). Thanks to this, approximately 5 million cubic meters of gas are additionally extracted every day," Chernyshov said.

As of late August 2022, gas reserves in UGS amounted to 13 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to create 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas reserves in UGS at the beginning of the autumn-winter season.

On April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities.