The Cabinet of Ministers transferred the network of Glusco gas stations to the management of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta.

Oleksii Chernyshov, the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A decision was made to designate Ukrnafta as the manager of Glusco's assets. Thanks to the Cabinet of Ministers for its support. The Cabinet also assigned the task of settling the issue of reimbursement of costs incurred to Naftogaz Oil Trading LLC (U.GO), which was involved in restarting Medvedchuk's seized commercial assets. I remind you that both companies Ukrnafta and Naftogaz Oil Trading are part of the Naftogaz group and continue to work," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, ARMA terminated the contracts with Naftogaz Oil Trading for the management of the assets of the Glusco gas station network.

In May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred 172 Glusco gas stations to the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In December 2021, Greek businessman Dimitrios Anifantakis announced that he had acquired 100% of the shares of Glusco Energy S.A. (Switzerland), which owns more than 100 gas stations and four oil depots in Ukraine.

In June 2021, the court arrested the chain of gas stations, Glusco.

Earlier, the State Fiscal Service and the Security Service of Ukraine discovered a scheme for selling low-quality petroleum products in the network of gas stations.

The gas station chain's estimated amount of tax evasion was about UAH 240 million.

Glusco Energy bought a gas station in Ukraine from Rosneft (Russia).