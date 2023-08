The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has terminated contracts with Naftogaz Oil Trading LLC for the management of the network of Glusco gas stations.

This is stated in the ARMA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The audit confirmed that the manager systematically provided inaccurate information about the income that it received from the use of gas stations and oil depots. In fact, as of July, the manager operated 68 gas stations, while reporting income from only 27 complexes. But these incomes were officially obtained not from the trade in fuel and other goods, but from the rental of real estate. That is, the manager, based on its reports, worked only as a landlord," the report said.

Thus, according to the report, for more than a year of the manager's activity, the state budget received a little more than UAH 1.5 million of income from managing dozens of gas stations.

"Therefore, ARMA made a reasonable and legitimate decision to unilaterally terminate Glusco's property and corporate rights management agreements. Besides, today ARMA appealed to the government in accordance with Article 21-1 of the law on the urgent definition of a manager for assets in order to prevent interruptions in their work and prevent negative consequences from malfunctions," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ARMA suspects Naftogaz of submitting inaccurate data regarding Glusco gas stations.

In May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred 172 Glusco gas stations to the management of the Naftogaz of Ukraine.

In December 2021, Greek businessman Dimitrios Antonios Anifantakis said he had acquired a 100% stake in Glusco Energy S.A. (Switzerland), which owns more than 100 gas stations and 4 oil depots in Ukraine.

In June 2021, a court arrested a chain of Glusco gas stations.

Earlier, the State Fiscal Service and the Security Service of Ukraine discovered a scheme for the sale of low-quality petroleum products in the network of gas stations.

The estimated amount of tax evasion by the gas station network was about UAH 240 million.

Glusco Energy bought gas stations in Ukraine from Rosneft (Russia).