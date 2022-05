172 Glusco gas stations will be transferred to the management of the state-owned Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers stated this on Friday, May 13.

"Today the Government adopted a document according to which we transfer 172 Glusco gas stations to the management of the state-owned Naftogaz NJSC. We have a court decision providing for the transfer of the relevant property to the state. We execute it. The position here is clear: the assets of Russia and related companies in Ukraine should go to the state and work for the benefit of our country and all Ukrainians," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister said that this decision will help in overcoming the shortage of fuel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life) was detained while trying to flee abroad.

On May 9, a court arrested UAH 40 million in the accounts of relatives of Verkhovna Rada Members Taras Kozak and Viktor Medvedchuk.

On June 14, 2021, the State Fiscal Service (SFS) seized the corporate rights of a group of companies that imported oil products from the Russian Federation. It was the Glusco gas station network, which is associated with Viktor Medvedchuk.