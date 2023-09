No investigative actions were conducted with Kolomoiskyi after suspicion was served - lawyer

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) did not conduct any investigative actions against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi after receiving a suspicion of embezzlement of PrivatBank's funds.

Kolomoiskyi's lawyer Oleksandr Lysak told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"No, (investigative actions) were not conducted," said the lawyer.

He added that the NACB detectives delivered the notice of suspicion to Kolomoiskyi directly at the SSU pre-trial detention center.

During this procedural action, the participation of a lawyer is not mandatory.

Thus, according to the lawyer, the NACB employees did not interrogate Kolomoiskyi in the pre-trial detention center.

The defense attorney also said that the NACB detectives did not hand Kolomoiskyi a request to choose another preventive measure.

The lawyer noted that this is logical, because there is no need for this, since Kolomoiskyi is currently under arrest and there are no risks that would allow him to choose another preventive measure.

At the same time, the lawyer did not rule out such a scenario in the event of Kolomoiskyi's release from custody after posting bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi is reading books in the pre-trial detention center, eating without appetite, but he is not going to starve.

The deadline for arrest the assets of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 9 billion from PrivatBank, has expired.

On September 7, the NACB detectives, with the approval of the head of the SACPO, served the former ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB PrivatBank and five members of the group organized by him with the suspicion of embezzlement of the bank's funds in the amount of more than UAH 9.2 billion.