The deadline for seizing the assets of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 9 billion from PrivatBank, has expired.

This is evidenced by the norm of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), after informing Kolomoiskyi of suspicion, seized his assets for 48 hours.

The imposition of a temporary arrest on assets for a period of up to 48 hours is determined by the content of Section 9 of Article 170 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

This is the maximum term of arrest that NACB and SACPO can impose.

The prosecutor also appealed to the court with a request to seize the property.

This is due to the need to ensure possible confiscation or special confiscation of property in criminal proceedings based on the facts of embezzlement of PrivatBank funds in a particularly large amount, legalization of proceeds obtained through crime, and official forgery committed by an organized group.

On the basis of the resolution of the director of the NACB, approved by the head of the SACPO, for a period of 48 hours, a seizure was imposed on Kolomoiskyi's shares in the authorized capital of companies that he owns directly or indirectly, in terms of 307 legal entities, including joint-stock companies, with an estimated value of more than UAH 3 billion, as well as on almost 1,000 real estate objects and over 1,600 vehicles and ships.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi, who was informed by the NACB and SACPO about the suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank, will choose another preventive measure, now in the High Anti-Corruption Court.