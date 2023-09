Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the United Nations does not exist, it is a non-existent organization, a lobbying or PR office for making money "for a good old age". Podoliak said this in an interview with the YouTube channel "Vlada vs Vlashchenko" on Tuesday, September 12.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office emphasized that today there is no such organization as the UN, but the world is still under illusions that there is a platform for solving crisis issues.

"Actually, this is a completely non-existent organization. It is, I would say, a PR office or a lobbying office to make money for people in their old age, who hold one or another management position there," Podoliak emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine will not get clear and adequate assessments and positions from the UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine, a desire to wage a legal fight against the aggressor state of russia and "give up its stupidity." Podoliak also said that the IAEA, the International Red Cross, and Amnesty International are fictitious organizations without which many issues would be resolved better and faster. The adviser to the head of the President's Office urged "not to litter the consciousness with their garbage assessments."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague approved the requests of 32 countries to support Ukraine's lawsuit against the terrorist state of russia regarding the violation of the Genocide Convention.

In October 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognized the russian regime as a terrorist.

At the same time, on September 4, the head of the UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine, Erik Mose, stated that at the moment there is no sufficient available evidence of the actions of the aggressor state of russia, which would meet the legal qualifications provided for by the Genocide Convention.