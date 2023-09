At the moment, there is not enough available evidence of the actions of the aggressor state of russia that would correspond to the legal qualifications provided for by the Genocide Convention. Some russian media outlets had certain statements that may have been relevant to the issue of incitement to genocide. Erik Mose, Chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, stated this, Radio Svoboda reported on Monday, September 4.

Mose said that the UN Commission at this stage did not conclude that genocide was taking place in Ukraine. According to him, there is not enough available evidence that would correspond to the legal qualification of the Genocide Convention.

"You remember it's a matter of intent, intent of the perpetrators. There must be a "need" to destroy a particular group. Such destruction, in accordance with the Convention, must be physical or biological. These are the tough conditions that are confirmed by judicial practice," the publication quotes the words of the Chair of the UN Commission.

At the same time, a large number of war crimes were discovered, in particular torture and attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October 2022, but these are signs of crimes against humanity, Mose noted. In his opinion, it is useful to look at everything in the context and continue to consider all the circumstances, although earlier the Commission noted that "there were certain statements in the russian media that may have had to do with the issue of incitement to genocide."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague accepted requests from 32 countries to support Ukraine's lawsuit against the terrorist state of russia in violation of the Genocide Convention.

On November 21, 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recognized russia as a terrorist state.

In October 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) also recognized the russian regime as terrorist.