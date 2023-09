Enerhodar is Ukraine. Scouts blew up invaders during festive feast in "passport department"

Intelligence officers of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine blew up the "passport department" in Enerhodar during a festive feast.

The Defense Intelligence announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied Enerhodar (Zaporizhzhia Region), the local resistance movement and the special forces of the Defense Intelligence helped the invaders celebrate "the day of units on migration of the ministry of interior affairs of the russian federation," the intelligence said.

The “gift” was delivered right during the festive feast, which was organized in a room equipped as a "passport department" at 22 Budivnykiv Street.

As a result of the explosion, a fire broke out in the room, several ambulance crews arrived at the building.

Almost at the same time, a radio documentary communication point of the occupiers was hit, which was located on the technical floor of a 14-story building.

Also, the "gift" was received by officers of the occupation army, who were located in two seized cottages on the outskirts of the city.

The number of wounded and killed occupiers is being specified, the civilian population was not injured.

