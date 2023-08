The Shaman special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense has already achieved certain results and eliminated high-ranking russian officers and occupiers.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are (such examples). We will not name names and divisions, but we are talking about the work of the Defense Intelligence. There are such examples, the work is ongoing," he said.

Yusov added that there are many war criminals themselves, so the work for the Defense Intelligence will be enough.

He also noted that the activities of Shaman are not limited to the occupied territories and will find russian war criminals all over the world.

"Once again. We are talking about the work of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Today, our enemy No. 1 is the russian federation. But if we talk about the work of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, it involves activities and interaction with many countries in different parts of the world," the representative of the Defense Intelligence added.

Yusov did not rule out that Shaman will also work with former high-ranking Ukrainian officials who fled Ukraine, such as Viktor Yanukovych and others.

"We are talking about fair responsibility, including state traitors. If they are involved in war crimes, then they should not feel at ease. I think it is not worth making separate announcements," Yusov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the special forces of the Defense Intelligence destroyed a missile unit of the russians on the occupied left bank of the Kherson Region.

Fighters of the Shaman unit of the Defense Intelligence received a task: to kill high-ranking russian officers.