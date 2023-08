The terrorist country of russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month for the war with Ukraine.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told about this at a briefing, RBC-Ukraine writes.

"These measures (mobilization - ed.) continue every day and every month, and about 20,000 people are mobilized every month. Recently, the mayor of moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, called an interesting figure - 45,000 moscow residents who are allegedly at the front. Before that, this figure was 35,000," Yusov said.

As the representative of the Defense Intelligence noted, the mayor actually admitted that in just a few months, about 10,000 people were additionally mobilized in the capital. The mobilization campaign in russia continues "in different ways, using different methods."

At the same time, Yusov noted that it is about forced mobilization, but it does not affect the children of officials and oligarchs. Those who have only recently received a passport are mainly mobilized.

"This is an indicator of the criteria for obtaining a russian passport, which creates a potential threat. There is a high probability that a person will be captured and sent to war," explained the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

In particular, Yusov reminded that the only way for the russian occupiers to save their lives is to surrender voluntarily. It is also the only way to preserve one's dignity, as it means refusing to carry out criminal orders.

It will be recalled that the Defense Intelligence previously announced that russia plans to mobilize several hundred thousand more people for the war against Ukraine as part of the already massive mobilization.