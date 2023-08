The aggressor state Russia plans to mobilize several hundred thousand more people to war against Ukraine in the framework of mass mobilization in order to maintain the occupied territories and put pressure on our state. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in an interview with Obozrevatel on Monday, August 14.

Russia wants to create a number of new military formations, in particular landing regiments, divisions, mechanized brigades, in order to restore the combat capability and offensive potential of its army, Skibitskyi explained. According to him, the aggressor has long been preparing for an unpopular solution - mass mobilization instead of partial one, since the Putin regime has no other option.

"According to our estimates, the Kremlin plans to mobilize several hundred thousand people for the war in Ukraine. To implement this plan in order to maintain what Russia has occupied, as well as to continue military pressure on our state, the enemy needs not only mobilization, but also time to train soldiers and equip them," said Skibitskyi.

To implement this decision, Russia already at the legislative level increased the punishment for failure to appear at the military enlistment office and evade mobilization, and even increased the draft age and introduced the sending of summons in electronic format, Skibitskyi noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Financial Times said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was not going to stop at the war against Ukraine.

On July 5, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the aggressor state Russia plans to replenish its army by 500,000 people due to losses in the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, as of August 14, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 254,380 of the military.