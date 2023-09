Zelenskyy preparing to veto law on restoration of declarations for officials - MP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to veto the bill on the restoration of electronic declarations for officials.

This was written by a Member of Parliament, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"So, on opening of e-declarations and the fate of bill 9534. In short, there will be a veto," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the bill has been fully prepared for the signature of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In the coming days, he will endorse the bill.

Then the document will officially go to the President's Office for the President's signature.

"According to information from many sources, the President will quickly impose a veto. And he will propose his amendments so that the declarations are opened immediately," the MP added.

He added that on the 20th of September, the parliament will support the proposals for the law and correct the text of the declarations.

In his opinion, there is no point in worrying about votes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians asked Zelenskyy to veto a law on closed declarations of officials.

The Verkhovna Rada restored electronic declaration, but delayed access to their review for a year.