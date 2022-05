Ukraine has entered a long-lasting phase of the war, it is difficult to predict how long it will last. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By May 9, Russia received a strategic defeat - it was unable to destroy the Ukrainian State through military intervention and a change of power to Russian puppets. We forced it to reduce the scale of goals to the operational-tactical level. Against this background, we are entering a new - long-lasting - phase of the war. To win it, it is necessary to carefully plan resources, avoid mistakes, design our strength so that the enemy finally can't stand it," Reznikov wrote.

Reznikov notes that now Ukraine is already receiving heavy weapons from partners, in particular, American M777 howitzers of 155 mm caliber are already working at the front. In different states, as well as at the level of the European Union, political decisions that will increase support for Ukraine not only in defense, but also in economic, social, and humanitarian terms, are being made.

Thus, in addition to the strategic defeat of the Russian Federation on the battlefield, a strategic defeat at the international level was added.

Reznikov also notes that processes have been launched that will ensure the build-up of Ukraine's defense potential, this applies to both procurement and production. According to him, the Ministry of Defense focuses on the need to provide everything necessary for 1 million people who will overcome the enemy.

The minister notes that now there is a strategic turning point in favor of Ukraine, this process will last for some time, in the long term, these trends will make the defeat of Russia inevitable.

“At the same time, I want to emphasize the following. Extremely difficult weeks await us. How many of them there will be, no one can say for sure. During this period, we will hold the defense mainly with our own forces against the aggressor enraged with fury,” he wrote.

According to him, now more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers are already studying or in the coming days they will begin to master the equipment of partners, so that later they can return as instructors, someone, like artillerymen, will immediately go into hostilities.

Until heavy foreign weapons balance the forces and ensure a turning point in favor of Ukraine, time will pass, now the presence of such weapons is pointed.

Reznikov notes that the growing pressure of sanctions on Russia and the increase in foreign assistance to Ukraine over the next few months should create conditions under which the Kremlin will finally lose the chance to achieve any success, then a new window of opportunity should appear for Ukraine. Now, in this difficult period, Ukraine needs unity, solidarity, will and patience.

