Drones for attacks on russian airfields almost certainly launched from territory of russia - British intellige

The drones that attack russian airfields in the deep rear are almost certainly launched from the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation, and "volunteer units" will only partially help to fight this. This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Britain, writes the European Pravda publication.

Thus, the intelligence drew attention to information from russia that in the pskov oblast, near the border with Estonia, the local governor ordered to organize "volunteer patrols" to prevent further attacks on the Kresty military airfield, where two IL-76s were damaged on August 29.

"Given the limited range of quadrocopter drones, they are almost certainly launched from the territory of the russian federation," analysts note.

About 800 people have signed up for the anti-drone units, which are planned to be divided into groups of 50 and assigned to patrol certain areas, such as border areas, important infrastructure facilities and airfields.

"The creation of such volunteer patrols will probably become an element of deterrence and provide some protection against the fact that quadcopters are launched directly next to the airfield," the intelligence agency writes.

However, experience has shown that it is difficult to shoot down drones with small arms, so the russians will still need serious air defense systems with radars and more sophisticated means of target acquisition to protect these objects.

Intelligence also indicates that the involvement of volunteer patrols indicates a lack of human resources for such tasks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, August 30, drones attacked the airport in pskov (russia), which is also used for basing military aircraft, as a result of the attack, 4 Il-76 military transport aircraft were destroyed.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that the attack on the airbase in pskov was carried out from the territory of russia.