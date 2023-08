Defense Intelligence confirms destruction of 4 IL-76 aircraft during attack on airfield in Pskov, russia

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has confirmed the destruction of four russian Il-76 aircraft during the attack on the airfield in Pskov (rf).

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this to the Ukrainian News agency.

"We officially confirm. Four IL-76 (destroyed)," he said.

The representative of Defense Intelligence did not clarify whether this was a special operation of Ukrainian intelligence.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, unknown drones attacked Pskov International Airport, which is also used as a base for military aircraft.

The airfield was engulfed in fire; several planes were known to be damaged.

The governor of the Pskov Oblast, Mikhail Vedernikov, wrote on his Telegram channel that the russian military is repelling an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the airport.

The russian propaganda publication, TASS, reported with reference to the region's emergency services that four Il-76 military transport aircraft were damaged due to the attack on the Pskov airport. Russian Telegram channels write with reference to eyewitnesses that at least 20 drones were allegedly involved in the attack on the Pskov airport.

Pskov International Airport is located approximately 690 kilometers from the territory of Ukraine.