Overnight into September 10, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 type UAVs from the north (Kursk - russia). Air defense forces destroyed 26 drones. This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, it is reported that 33 Shaheds were launched in the direction of the Kyiv Region.

26 Shahed-136/131 were destroyed as a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into September 10, the occupiers attacked Kyiv with attack drones.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, debris fell in several districts of the capital. In particular, they damaged an apartment in a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. But most of the wreckage fell on open, undeveloped territory. Cars, trolleybus power lines, road surface were damaged.

Earlier, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that the aggressor state, the russian federation, is modernizing Shahed kamikaze drones, making them less visible to radar systems, and also plans to improve guided aerial bombs.