First 10 Leopard tanks came from Denmark to Ukraine

The first batch of tanks promised by Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands have already crossed the border with Ukraine. Another 100 will come after the 10 tanks that have arrived now.

It is reported by The Guardian.

"The first 10 tanks have been sent to Ukraine. And more are on the way," the Danish Armed Forces said.

The Ukrainian military receives training from the Danish military in Germany on the use of Leopard 1 battle tanks. The country has no doubt that these skills will help the Ukrainian military win a defensive battle against russia.

This joint initiative between Denmark and Germany was announced in May this year. According to the announcement of the acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen, 80 Leopard 1 battle tanks will be transferred to Ukraine.

These tanks are equipped with a 105 mm gun and a MG3 7.62 mm machine gun. The Leopard 1 was Germany's main battle tank until the 1980s, and the 1A5 series is its final model. These modern tanks have a Krupp-Atlas Electronik EMES 18 computerized fire control system with a Carl Zeiss thermal imager, which was created from the Leopard 2 system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that 70 Ukrainian pilots and technicians are in Denmark, where they are trained on F-16 fighters.

We also reported that on August 20, Denmark announced its agreement to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.