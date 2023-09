Number of victims of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih increased to 73, 1 person killed - Interior Ministry

The number of victims of a russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on the morning of September 8 increased to 73, 1 person was killed.

This was reported by the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

"Kryvyi Rih. Update: 1 person was killed in the shelling, the number of victims increased to 73 people," the report said.

Recall that on the morning of Friday, September 8, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit an administrative building of the police in the middle of the city. As a result, as of 10 a.m., the killing of one person - a police officer was reported.

As of 3 p.m., it was reported that 60 people were injured in a russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, 1 person was killed. Search and rescue work was completed.

The Air Force reported that, according to preliminary information, the russian occupiers struck Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, with an Iskander-K missile on the morning of September 8.

Meanwhile, the Patrol Police showed the first minutes after the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.