According to preliminary information, the russian occupiers on the morning of September 8 struck Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region with an Iskander-K missile.

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this in a telethon in response to a journalist's question about the weapons used by the enemy to carry out morning attacks on Ukrainian cities - Kryvyi Rih, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

"There are preliminary results - Iskander-K in Kryvyi Rih. Further, artillery fire is still possible, these may be multiple rocket launchers, in particular, this applies to both the north and the eastern regions,” he said.

He specified that final results could be given by the experts who work at the site where the debris of the missiles are found - this concerns both the engine and elements by which the type of ammunition can be identified.

Ihnat noted that both ballistic weapons and S-300, MLRS, Iskander missiles with K markings, which can be launched from relatively short distances, can be used in front-line zones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, on September 8, 60 people were injured, 1 person was killed. Search and rescue work is complete.