As a result of the russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, on September 8, 60 people were injured, 1 person was killed. Search and rescue work is complete.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

"As of 3 p.m., the work on dismantling the rubble by the units of the State Emergency Service has been completed. 1 person was killed and 60 people were injured, 3 people were rescued from the rubble by rescuers of the State Emergency Service," the report said.

It is indicated that 2 tents of the State Emergency Service have been deployed to provide assistance to the affected population and psychological assistance. Assistance was provided to 74 people.

In total, 143 people and 30 pieces of equipment were involved, including 62 people and 15 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, as a result of a russian missile strike, 14 administrative buildings, a cult building, 17 apartment buildings and 4 private houses, as well as more than four dozen cars were damaged in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday morning, September 8, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit an administrative building of the police in the middle of the city. As a result, as of 10 a.m., one person was reported killed - a policeman, 25 people were injured.

Besides, two women and a man were killed as a result of shelling of the russian occupation army in the village of Odradokamianka, Kherson Region. Four other people were injured. It was reported that russian invaders dropped an aerial bomb on the village.