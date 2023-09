Those involved in the recruitment of mercenaries to participate in the war against Ukraine arrested in Cuba

Cuban law enforcement agencies detained members of a criminal group that helped recruit Cubans to the russian army to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The British publication SkyNews writes about this with reference to a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Cuba.

Colonel Cesar Rodriguez said Cuban police arrested 17 people on charges related to human trafficking, mercenary and hostilities against a foreign state.

Rodriguez said that the organizer of the group, relying on two residents of Cuba, organized the recruitment of residents of the island to participate in the mercenary struggle.

It is noted that if the members of a criminal group are found guilty, they face the death penalty, life imprisonment or up to 30 years of imprisonment.

It will be recalled that in May 2023, russian dictator vladimir putin signed a decree that allows foreigners who have signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation to obtain russian citizenship in a simplified form.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba stated that russia was recruiting Cubans for the war against Ukraine.

We also reported that on September 3, British intelligence reported that russia has been actively recruiting residents of Central Asian countries to participate in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of this summer.

In this way, the kremlin probably wants to avoid further unpopular mobilization measures among russians against the background of the upcoming presidential elections.

So, for example, in Kazakhstan, the recruitment of those willing to fight in Ukraine was carried out with the help of advertising on the Internet.