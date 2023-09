Russia recruited Cuban citizens for the war in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Cuba opposes human trafficking for the purpose of military recruitment. The Ministry of the Interior has identified and is working to neutralize and eliminate a human trafficking network operating from russia to include Cuban nationals residing there and some residing in Cuba into the military, participating in military operations in Ukraine. Similar attempts have been neutralized; criminal proceedings have been opened against the persons involved in these actions," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Cuba's opponents are spreading distorted information to tarnish the country's image and presenting it as complicit in these actions, which the country strongly rejects.

"Cuba has a firm and clear historical position against mercenaries, and it plays an active role in the UN in rejecting the aforementioned practice, being the author of several initiatives approved in this forum. Cuba is not participating in the war in Ukraine. It is acting and will act decisively against those who, in the national territory, participate in any form of human trafficking for the purpose of hiring or recruiting so that Cuban citizens can take up arms against any country," the statement said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since the end of June, the aggressor country, russia, has been appealing to citizens of neighboring countries and migrants from Central Asia to recruit them to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that russia will be forced to announce mobilization this fall.