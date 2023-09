Since the end of June, russia has been appealing to citizens of neighboring countries and migrants from Central Asia to recruit them to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defenсe.

In Armenia and Kazakhstan, ads were seen on the Internet that offered USD 5,140 of initial monetary allowance and a wage of USD 1,973 and up. In the northern Kostanay Region of Kazakhstan, recruitment attempts are underway aimed at ethnic russians.

Since at least May 2023, russia has been attracting migrants from Central Asia to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, promising them quick citizenship and a salary of up to USD 4,160.

According to reports, Uzbek migrant builders in Mariupol were confiscated passports upon arrival and were forced to join the russian army. Russia has at least six million Central Asian migrants, who the Kremlin is likely considering as potential recruits.

Russia probably wants to avoid further unpopular domestic mobilization measures ahead of the 2024 presidential election, British analysts emphasize. The exploitation of foreign citizens allows the Kremlin to obtain additional personnel for military operations in the face of increasing losses.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that russia will be forced to announce mobilization this fall.