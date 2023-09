The UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company has reached the highest daily natural gas production in the last three years.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, since the beginning of 2023, the company has increased its daily natural gas production by 3.31 million cubic meters.

"Due to the commissioning of 54 new natural gas wells since the beginning of the year and the increase in the number of service operations in August, the average daily production of blue fuel of JSC UkrGasVydobuvannya reached the highest indicator since June 2020," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UkrGasVydobuvannya opened a new field with reserves of 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

In 2022, compared to 2021, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas (commodity) production by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.