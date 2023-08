UkrGasVydobuvannya discovers new field with reserves of 1 billion cubic meters of gas

The UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company has discovered a new field; its reserves may reach 1 billion cubic meters of gas.

This follows from a statement by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Testing of the well with a depth of almost 4,000 meters was carried out "from scratch" and was completed in August. Before drilling, experts conducted a 3D seismic survey. The received geological information indicates that the reserves of the new field may reach 1 billion cubic meters of gas," the report says.

At the same time, the company will continue the geological exploration program at this deposit and plans to drill new wells here.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, UkrGasVydobuvannya launched two wells with a throughput of 430,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

In 2022, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced the production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine; 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.