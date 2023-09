The aggressor country of russia is trying to produce its own version of the Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, which are used to attack Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk, TSN writes.

"It is absolutely obvious that some part of production has already been established there, because they even flaunt the corresponding marking on the flaps. There is marking with specific letters just for the russian alphabet, which are not even in other Slavic alphabets. We also see that there is activity of cargo aircraft in the direction of Tehran-Moscow and Tehran-Simferopol," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 8, the russians attacked the Odesa Region with groups of Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the south-eastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - rf, Cape Chauda - temporarily occupied Crimea). Air defense forces destroyed 16 Shaheds out of 20.

According to Skibitskyi, this year russian forces may use more Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones along with missiles to confuse Ukrainian air defense systems.