At night, Air Defense Forces down 16 out of 20 enemy Shaheds

Overnight into September 8, the enemy attacked Odesa with groups of Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the south-eastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, and Cape Chauda, temporarily occupied Crimea). Air Defense Forces destroyed 16 Shaheds.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

A total of 20 Shahed launches in the direction of Odesa were recorded.

It is noted that anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were used to repulse the attack.

As a result of combat work, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 16 Shahed-136/131 within Odesa and Mykolayiv Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the aggressor country, russia, may start new attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine at the end of September or the beginning of October.

According to Skibitskyi, this year, russian forces may use more Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones along with missiles to confuse Ukrainian air defense systems.