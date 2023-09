The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol axes. The AFU has success south of Robotyne and Bakhmut. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary.

Thus, it is reported that the Ukrainian soldiers were successful in the areas south of Robotyne, and are entrenching at the achieved frontiers.

At the same time, in the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In addition, our defenders continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the Avdiyivka and Maryinka axes. Here, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Keramik, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka and south of Prechystivka of the Donetsk Region.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut axes. Here, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 8, the enemy attacked Odesa with groups of Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the south-eastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - rf, Cape Chauda - TOT, Crimea). Air defense forces destroyed 16 Shaheds.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the aggressor country of russia may start new attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine at the end of September or the beginning of October.

According to Skibitskyi, this year russian forces may use more Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones along with missiles to confuse Ukrainian air defense systems.