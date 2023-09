President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of lieutenant general to the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. The corresponding decree (No. 564/2023) is published on the website of the Office of the President.

"To assign the military rank of lieutenant general to Major General BUDANOV Kyrylo Oleksiiovych - head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the text of the decree says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, the Defense Ministry published a video of the landing of Ukrainian special forces on the Tarkhankut Cape in the occupied Crimea.

At the same time, on August 24, Budanov said that everything will not end with strikes on the territory of Crimea, there will be a ground operation.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense lured a Russian Мі-8 military helicopter, it landed down at the Ukrainian airfield.

According to Budanov, the crew members did not know about the pilot's intentions to land a helicopter in Ukraine and where they were flying.

A Russian pilot who hijacked a military helicopter and landed it with a crew in the Kharkiv Region is alive and about to stay in Ukraine.