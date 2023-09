Ukraine may soon receive a new batch of cluster munitions from the USA - NYT

The USA is going to send an additional batch of cluster munitions to Ukraine. This is reported by The New York Times.

"Now, two months after the United States sent the first tranche of ammunition to Ukraine to supply its troops with ammunition, three American officials said the Biden administration plans to send more, and in the near future," the publication writes.

According to US officials, the weapons were key to helping Ukraine maintain the momentum against russian forces that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had built up on the southern front.

At the same time, the publication, with reference to the Ukrainian military, writes that cluster munitions turned out to be very effective.

"They are super effective. When our guys see how we use them against the enemy, their morale rises," said Ukrainian Marine Serhii, who fought for Urozhaine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, the American publication Politico reported with reference to the US Ministry of Defense that the first 10 Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in the middle of this month.

We will remind, in general, Ukraine should receive 31 Abrams tanks, which the USA promised back in January of this year.