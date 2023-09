Russians transferring forces from other directions to conduct defense in the south - Urshalovych

The russian occupiers are transferring forces from other directions to reinforce units conducting defensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol axes.

Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, acting director of the Department of Application Planning of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing in the Military Media Center.

According to him, despite significant losses, the enemy continues offensive actions in the Lyman, Avdiyivka and Maryinka axes, and is trying to counterattack in the Bakhmut axis.

"Due to the regrouping of forces from other directions and reserves, units that conduct defensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol axes are being strengthened," Urshalovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol axes, and were successful near Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In addition, as a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces have partial success south of Bakhmut, dislodge the enemy from the occupied positions and entrench on the achieved boundaries.